Loans worth Rs 2.82 trillion sanctioned under ECLGS: MSME Minister

As much as Rs 2.82 trillion of have been sanctioned under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) as of November 19, MSME Minister on Thursday informed the Lok Sabha. The ECLGS is under the operational domain of the Ministry of Finance, Department of Financial Services (DFS).

"As informed by DFS, as on November 19, 2021, Rs 2.82 trillion of have been sanctioned under the scheme," he said in a written reply.

The existing overall guarantee limit under the ECLGS has been enhanced from Rs 3 trillion to Rs 4.5 trillion and the scheme has been extended up to March 31, 2022.

The last date of disbursement under the scheme has been extended to June 30, 2022.

