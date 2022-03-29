Local manufacturing of 35 APIs started after PLI scheme: Mansukh Mandaviya

-
ALSO READ
Nokia India, Foxconn, 29 others get DoT approval for PLI scheme
Govt expects Rs 34,090-cr investment under PLI scheme for electronics mfng
Steel, auto, textile companies at heart of PLI scheme job target
PLI Scheme - How do production-linked incentive schemes work
Mandaviya releases reports highlighting India's Covid vaccination programme
-
Manufacturing of 35 active pharmaceutical ingredients, which have been imported earlier, has started in India under the production linked scheme for the pharmaceuticals sector, Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Tuesday.
These 35 active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) are among the 53 APIs, for which India has 90 per cent import dependence.
"The 35 APIs are being manufactured from 32 different manufacturing plants. This will give a boost to AatmaNirbhar Bharat," Mandaviya, the Minister of Health & Family Welfare and Chemical and Fertilisers, told reporters here.
This would lead to reduction in import dependence of the key raw materials used for producing medicines, he added.
He said there has been a good response from the pharma industry to the PLI scheme and manufacturing of the other APIs is also expected to start in India in due course of time.
Last year, the government had announced the Rs 15,000 crore PLI scheme for the pharmaceutical sector and 55 companies, including Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Aurobindo Pharma, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Lupin, Mylan Laboratories, Cipla and Cadila Healthcare, had qualified for incentives under the scheme.
The incentives are to be paid for a maximum period of six years to each qualified company depending upon the threshold investments and sales criteria achieved by the applicant.
The products covered under the scheme include formulations, biopharmaceuticals, active pharmaceutical ingredients, key starting material, drug intermediates, and in-vitro diagnostic medical devices, among others.
According to the government, the objective of the PLI scheme is to enhance India's manufacturing capabilities by increasing investment and production in the pharma sector and contributing to product diversification to high value goods in the pharmaceutical sector.
Also, it aims "to create global champions out of India who have the potential to grow in size and scale using cutting edge technology and thereby penetrate the global value chains".
China is the world's largest producer and exporter of APIs and many of the Indian companies depend on imports of the ingredients to produce formulations.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU