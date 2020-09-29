Looking forward to work with new TRAI chief for telecom growth: COAI

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 lockdown: Trai asks telecos to extend validity on prepaid numbers
TRAI launches channel selection app for easy subscription
Trai issues show-cause notice to Vodafone Idea, calls offer misleading
TRAI notifies changes to interconnection rules for fixed-line networks
Telecom sector seeks more clarity on spectrum road map at COAI webinar
-
Industry body COAI on Monday said it looks forward to working with new TRAI chairman P D Vaghela, as it sought continued support of the telecom regulator and the government for a stable regulatory environment for growth of the digital services sector.
The comments of the apex industry association came after senior bureaucrat Vaghela was on Monday appointed as chairman of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).
Vaghela, a 1986-batch IAS officer of the Gujarat cadre, is currently Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals.
In a late evening statement, Cellular Operators' Association of India (COAI), Director General, SP Kochhar said, "We heartily welcome Dr P D Vaghela as the new TRAI, Chairman and look forward to working with him for taking forward the telecom industry's critical role in nation-building."
The industry is keenly looking for the leadership and support of the regulator and government for creating a more stable regulatory environment, essential for further growth of the digital services sector, he said.
This is essential to enable the realisation and timely achievement of government targets specified in the National Digital Communications Policy 2018, Kochhar said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU