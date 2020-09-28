Senior bureaucrat P D Vaghela appointed TRAI chairman, says DoPT

-
ALSO READ
Trai unlikely to take up floor price issue for 2 mths over Covid-19: Report
Telcos should provide location grid of bulk users: Department of Telecom
Telecom firms evolving into digital networks a positive sign: Trai chairman
Telecom industry lost over 5.6 million wireless users in May: Trai
DoT sets stage for spectrum auctions this year; MSTC selected as auctioneer
-
Senior bureaucrat P D Vaghela was on Monday appointed as chairman of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), according to a Personnel Ministry order.
Vaghela, a 1986-batch IAS officer of Gujarat cadre, is currently Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals. He has been appointed as the TRAI chief for three years or till he attains the age of 65, the order said.
Vaghela was due to retire on Wednesday.
He will succeed R S Sharma, who completes his tenure on Wednesday.
Sharma was in 2015 appointed as the TRAI chairman for three years. In August 2018, his term was extended till September 30, 2020.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU