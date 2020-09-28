Senior bureaucrat P D Vaghela appointed TRAI chairman, says DoPT

Senior bureaucrat P D Vaghela was on Monday appointed as chairman of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), according to a Personnel Ministry order.



Vaghela, a 1986-batch IAS officer of Gujarat cadre, is currently Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals. He has been appointed as the chief for three years or till he attains the age of 65, the order said.



Vaghela was due to retire on Wednesday.



He will succeed R S Sharma, who completes his tenure on Wednesday.



Sharma was in 2015 appointed as the chairman for three years. In August 2018, his term was extended till September 30, 2020.