LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 59; subsidised gas to cost Rs 2.89 more

Subsidised cooking gas (LPG) price Sunday hiked by Rs 2.89 per cylinder to Rs 502.4 per cylinder.

The price of non-subsidised LPG at will increase by Rs 59.00 per cylinder in October 2018 mainly due to change in international price and foreign exchange fluctuations, (IOC) said in a statement.

The actual impact on subsidised domestic LPG customers is only Rs 2.89 per cylinder, which is mainly due to GST on the above, IOC added.

The subsidy transfer in customers' has been increased to Rs 376.60 per cylinder in October 2018 as against Rs 320.49 per cylinder in September 2018.

"Thus the domestic subsidised LPG customer is protected against the increase in prices of LPG," it said.