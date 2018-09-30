LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 59; subsidised gas to cost Rs 2.89 more

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Empty Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders are seen at a gas distribution centre at Dujana village in Noida (Photo: Reuters)
Subsidised cooking gas (LPG) price Sunday hiked by Rs 2.89 per cylinder to Rs 502.4 per cylinder.

The price of non-subsidised LPG at Delhi will increase by Rs 59.00 per cylinder in October 2018 mainly due to change in international price and foreign exchange fluctuations, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) said in a statement.

The actual impact on subsidised domestic LPG customers is only Rs 2.89 per cylinder, which is mainly due to GST on the above, IOC added.

The subsidy transfer in customers' bank account has been increased to Rs 376.60 per cylinder in October 2018 as against Rs 320.49 per cylinder in September 2018.

"Thus the domestic subsidised LPG customer is protected against the increase in prices of LPG," it said.
