Madhya Pradesh gets drinking water supply schemes worth over Rs 15K cr

Drinking water supply schemes worth Rs 15,381.72 crore have been approved for under the Jal Jeevan Mission at the State-level Scheme Sanctioning Committee (SLSSC) meeting.

As many as 22 multi-village schemes were sanctioned to provide tap water connection to more than 1.09 crore rural population, according to an official statement.

These 22 schemes will benefit 9,240 villages in Rewa, Satna, Sehore, Sidhi, Alirajpur, Badwani, Jabalpur, Panna, Mandla, Sagar, Katni, Dhar, Sheopur, Umaria and Khargone districts. The state plans to provide tap water supply to all rural households by 2023.

Many villages in these districts face drinking water problems in summer. It is expected that more than 22 lakh households living in these 9,240 villages will get adequate tap water supply for the next 30-40 years on a regular basis.

Under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), there is a provision for the constitution of SLSSC for consideration and approval of schemes to be taken up for making provision of tap water supply to rural households. The SLSSC acts as a state-level committee to consider water supply projects, and a nominee of the National Jal Jeevan Mission (NJJM is a member of the committee.

In 2021-22, Rs 5,117 crore has been allocated to the state, out of which Rs 2,558 crore has already been released to for the implementation of the 'Har Ghar Jal' programme.

On August 15, 2019, at the time of the launch of Jal Jeevan Mission, only 13.53 lakh (11 per cent) rural homes in the state had tap water supply. In the last 28 months, the state has provided tap water connections to 31.63 lakh (25.8 per cent) households. As on date, out of 1.22 crore rural households in the state, 45.16 lakh (36.93 per cent) are getting tap water supply.

