Maharashtra lures textile units facing in problems from Karnataka, TN

Maharashtra is capitalising on the problems faced by textile chains in and Tamil Nadu, by inviting them to invest in its domain. Textile units have been reeling under the impact of power cuts and frequent queries from the pollution control boards in the two southern states.

Maharashtra's textile minister urged units to invest in the state, to enable the state government to make Solapur a uniform and textile hub. In order to intensify the appeal, the state government is organizing a three-day Uniform, Garment and Fabric Manufacturers Fair in Bengaluru between January 8 and 10, 2019.

Since its launch nearly three years ago, nearly 400 textile units have been set up in the Solapur textile hub, which the government of Maharashtra plans to raise to 2,000 by 2022.

“Our move is to give an equal opportunity to all stakeholders from the textiles industry to become part of it. All types of uniforms; be it school, industrial, hospital, work wear or hotel staff wear, will be made available under one roof at the venue. The fair will see brands, retailers, dealers, manufacturers, wholesalers, retail chains, semi wholesalers, traders, distributors, e-commerce agents, retail chains participating in the Fair in large numbers. Solapur has the unique distinction of being the country’s centre for the high-quality uniforms and allied garments,” said Deshmukh.

In its new textile policy, the announced a power tariff of Rs 3 per unit for co-operative cotton mills and Rs 2 per unit for power looms, cloth processing, and garment and hosiery units in the state.

In an initiative to promote processing of cotton, silk and other raw material used in traditional and man-made textiles, Maharashtra intends to invest as much as Rs 46.49 billion between 2018 and 23, under various schemes to be implemented under its “Fibre to Fashion” mission. The state aims to generate 1 million jobs by 2023.