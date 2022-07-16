Maharashtra: MMRDA allowed to take loans up to Rs 60k cr for infra projects

The on Saturday gave permission to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority to raise up to Rs 60,000 crore for infrastructure projects, an official said.

The will stand guarantor for the and stamp duty on the government guarantee has been waived off for an amount of Rs 12,000 crore to be raised in the first phase, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

Infrastructure projects, including metro rail works, Thane-Borivali underground route, Thane coastal road, Sewri-Worli Connector, worth Rs 1,74,940 crore are underway in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, it added.

"The has been allowed to raise up to Rs 60,000 crore for completion of these projects," the CMO statement said quoting a cabinet meeting decision.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)