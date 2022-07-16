Maharashtra: MMRDA allowed to take loans up to Rs 60k cr for infra projects

-
ALSO READ
HDIL insolvency: RP gets 16 resolution plans from 9 bidders
DAMEPL seeks HC order to DMRC to deposit Rs 6,208 cr available in escrow
LIVE: This Budget brings more infra, more growth and more jobs, says PM
HDIL insolvency: Financial creditors to meet on March 9-10 to discuss bids
Lost and found on Delhi Metro: How to get your misplaced items back
-
The Maharashtra government on Saturday gave permission to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority to raise loans up to Rs 60,000 crore for infrastructure projects, an official said.
The Maharashtra government will stand guarantor for the loans and stamp duty on the government guarantee has been waived off for an amount of Rs 12,000 crore to be raised in the first phase, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.
Infrastructure projects, including metro rail works, Thane-Borivali underground route, Thane coastal road, Sewri-Worli Connector, worth Rs 1,74,940 crore are underway in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, it added.
"The MMRDA has been allowed to raise loans up to Rs 60,000 crore for completion of these projects," the CMO statement said quoting a cabinet meeting decision.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU