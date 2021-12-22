Many consumers can't find MRP information for ecommerce items: Study

All packaged products listed for sale on sites and apps in India must display the maximum retail price (MRP) so that consumers make informed decisions, according to government rules.

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs implemented the Packaged Commodity Rules (PCR) 2017 amendment on January 1, 2018. A PCR 2017 amendment mandated the MRP rule for sites and apps.

LocalCircles, which hosts online communities on consumer issues, tracks compliance by sites and apps. After seeing a rise in consumer complaints over three years after the law came into effect in 2018, LocalCircles conducted a study that received over 19,000 responses from consumers in 345 districts of India.

The findings provide collective consumer feedback indicating the need for effective enforcement by Legal Metrology Division if consumer interest is to be protected.

As many as 64 per cent of the participants were men and 34 per cent were women. As many as 44 per cent respondents were from tier 1 districts, 32 per cent from tier 2 and 24 per cent respondents were from tier 3, 4 and rural districts.