March retail inflation number may reflect drop in wheat prices

Data shows that in Feb 2023 while WPI-wheat inflation dropped to 18.54%, CPI-wheat inflation for the same month rose from 25.05% in January 2023 to 25.37% in Feb

Wheat prices | Consumer Price Index | Wholesale Price Index

Sanjeeb Mukherjee  |  New Delhi 

Last week, representatives from flour millers’ association expressed the hope that softening wheat flour (atta) prices in the consumer markets will start reflecting in the consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation numbers from March data onwards which could provide some relief to the government and policy-makers battling high prices.

First Published: Tue, March 21 2023. 19:49 IST

