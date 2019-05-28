MCA prepares a list of offenders to prevent them from fleeing country

Widening its probe against economic offenders, the has prepared a list of 20 individuals and requested the (IB) to not allow them to flee the country.

The move comes in the wake of several such instances where offenders had fled the country soon after the investigation was launched.

“The list was prepared in the last week of April. We have shortlisted those on our radar and against whom investigations are on,” said a government source in the know.

The IB is learnt to have issued look out circulars against most of them.

Former promoter Naresh Goyal and his wife Anita are on the list, the government source added.

Both of them were on Saturday stopped from leaving the country by immigration officials at Mumbai airport.

The Serious Fraud Investigation Office is currently probing some of the high-profile cases, including financial fraud at the Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services and the role of auditing firms in the matter.

The Registrar of Companies recently filed prosecution complaints against four companies of former ICICI Bank managing director and chief executive officer Chanda Kochhar’s husband Deepak.

Sources said some of the individuals related to these cases are also part of this list.