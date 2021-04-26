Monetisation route is value-accretive, says PGCIL Chairman & MD K Sreekant

PowerGrid launched its much-awaited infrastructure investment trust (InvIT). In an interview, its Chairman and Managing Director K Sreekant tells Shreya Jai and Jyoti Mukul that transmission assets are better placed than road and real estate InvITs.

Edited excerpts: Is this the right time for an InvIT, considering the current Covid-19 situation? It is not going to impact us, according to the feedback we have received from bankers. We are currently in discussion to finalise the anchor bid and the response has been very strong. How would you compare transmission InvITs with others? ...