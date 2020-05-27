More liquidity needed, states should come forward with Rs 20 trn: Gadkari

More liquidity needs to be pumped in the market to boost the coronavirus-hit economy and states should come forward with Rs 20 trillion, while another Rs 10 trillion can be harnessed from public-private investment, Union minister said on Tuesday.

The road transport, highways and MSME minister said these, including the Rs 20 trillion package announced by the Centre, would result in Rs 50 trillion liquidity in the market to battle the adverse impact of the novel pandemic on the economy, agency PTI reported.

"The present situation is very serious.... The entire world is facing problem," Gadkari said.

The minister pointed out that the US had declared the package of $2 trillion to battle the crisis, while Japan has announced 12 per cent of the GDP, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a package that is equal to 10 percent of the GDP.

"Now more resources can be harnessed and states can provide for another Rs 20 trillion budget and a minimum of Rs 10 trillion can come from the public private investment which, adds to Rs 50 trillion to accelerate the wheel of the economy," Gadkari said.





ALSO READ: Fitch Ratings, CRISIL, SBI Research see India economy shrinking in FY21

The country is facing serious problems, business are closed and unemployment is growing. All sections of the society, whether migrants, media, business persons or employees, are facing problems, but ultimately "we will win the economic war" and the "corona war, he said.

Efforts are on to develop vaccine for the coronavirus, Gadkari said, adding that and "we will have to learn the art of living with "

The Centre had announced Rs 20 trillion package, including Rs 8.01 trillion of liquidity measures announced by the Reserve Bank since March.



ALSO READ: India's first quarter GDP growth likely to be weakest since 2012: Poll

The five-part stimulus package comprised Rs 5.94 trillion in the first tranche that provided credit line to small businesses, and support to shadow banks and electricity distribution companies.

The second tranche included free foodgrain to the stranded migrant workers for two months and credit to farmers, totalling Rs 3.10 trillion.

Spending on agriculture infrastructure and other measures for agriculture and allied sectors in the third tranche totalled to Rs 1.5 trillion.

The fourth and fifth tranches dealt mostly with structural reforms and totalled to Rs 48,100 crore.