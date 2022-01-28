More than 50% of the Centre's annual spending is unproductive, shows data

The Union Budget for 2022-23, which will showcase the Central government's revenue estimates and spending priorities for the upcoming financial year, will be presented soon.

Though all Budgets are unique in the way that they try to address the biggest challenges of that particular year, some characteristics of the Union Budget are timeless, or in other words, have not really changed over the years. To see how productive has central government expenditure been, we divide the Budgetary expenditure into five buckets, as follows. (1) Establishment expenditure of the Centre, which ...