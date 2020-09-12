MoS MEA V Muraleedharan participates in 27th ASEAN regional forum

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Saturday participated in the 27th regional forum where he shared India's views on maritime security, counter terrorism and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Muraleedharan said India will co-chair Regional Forum (ARF) workshops on port security and the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

"Glad to participate in the 27th # Regional Forum Ministerial. Shared India's views on #COVID19 #MaritimeSecurity #IndoPacific #CounterTerrorism. India will co-chair #ARF workshops on Port security & #UNCLOS. Thank #Vietnam for its leadership," he tweeted.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is a regional intergovernmental organisation comprising 10 Southeast Asian countries, which promotes intergovernmental cooperation and facilitates economic, political, security, military, educational, and socio-cultural integration among its members and other Asian states.

The members of the ASEAN are Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, The Philippines, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, Brunei and Laos.

