Most Indian employees feel upskilling necessary to stay in job: Survey

Around 92 per cent Indian employees in a survey have accepted that there is a skill gap that exists in the country, and they need to upskill to face the competition in the job market, online education technology firm Udemy said on Wednesday.
According to the survey, 91 per cent of professionals said they had to learn new skills to do their job effectively.
The company claims to have conducted the survey in five countries Brazil, France, Mexico, Spain and India with a samplesize of over 1,000 in each of the countries.
In the survey, 82 per cent Indian professionals agree that college education has not equipped them with the skills they need to succeed in the current job market, and 84 per cent said skills are changing so rapidly that their current knowledge is becoming obsolete.
Two-thirds respondents in India mentioned technical and digital skills followed by leadership and management skills among top-valued skill sets by their employers.
"There is an underlying current of anxiety, with as many as three-quarters of workers in India responding that they feel personally affected by the skills gap," Udemy India Managing Director Irwin Anand said in a statement.
According to the report, 92 per cent respondents have agreed that automation and artificial intelligence are taking away job roles and they need to reskill to stay relevant and 76 per cent think that artificial intelligence and automation will be able to do their work within the next five years.
