Joint Committee of Parliament on data protection bill gets extension

The Joint Committee of Parliament examining the Personal was on Wednesday given an extension to submit its report during the winter session of Parliament.

P P Chaudhary of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) moved a motion seeking extension up to the winter session of parliament for the panel to submit its report.

"That this House do extend up to the second week of the Winter Session of the Parliament, 2020 the time for the presentation of the Report of the Joint Committee on the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019," the motion read.

It was passed by a voice vote.

The panel has 20 members from Lok Sabha and 10 from Rajya Sabha.

The Personal seeks to regulate the use of individual's data by the government and private companies.

The JPC was constituted in Lok Sabha in December last year and was expected to submit its report in the Budget session.

After one extension, the committee was asked to submit its report by the second week of the monsoon session of Parliament.

