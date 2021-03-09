Murmu appointed chairman of an UN panel

Comptroller and Auditor General of India Girish Chandra Murmu has been again appointed as the chairman of the panel of external auditors of the United Nations for 2021.
Besides India, the panel consists of 12 countries, namely Germany, Chile, China, United Kingdom, France, Philippines, Switzerland, Italy, Ghana, Indonesia, Canada and Russia.
As the Chairman, the CAG plays a key role in achieving the panel’s objective of greater degree of collaboration and coordination and exchange of information on audit methods and findings among the panel members. CAG leads the panel as a distinctive forum to ensure that reported financial information provides a transparent and accurate basis for the financial decisions made by the United Nations and its specialized agencies.
