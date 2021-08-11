My target is to achieve 100 km per day of highway construction: Gadkari

-
ALSO READ
Rs 7 trillion being spent on green highways, says Union Minister Gadkari
IL&FS receives Rs 693 cr settlement claim for two road projects from NHAI
Nitin Gadkari is right man in wrong party: Congress leader Ashok Chavan
Road Safety World Series 2021: Full schedule, match time, live streaming
NHAI suspends key personnel of L&T, AECOM after Dwarka Expressway mishap
-
Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said infrastructure development is very important for the country and his target is to achieve the pace of 100 km per day in highway construction.
Addressing a virtual event organised by industry body CII, the road, transport and highways minister said delays and not taking decisions is a big problem in the country.
"Infrastructure (development) is very important for the country...Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, we have made a world record of constructing 38 km of road in a day," he said.
The pace of highway construction in the country touched a record 37 km per day in 2020-21.
"...(but) I am not satisfied with the present performance," Gadkari said, adding that his target is to achieve the pace of up to 100 km per day of highway construction.
He said the prime push of the government is to have time-bound, result-oriented, transparent and corruption free system.
Gadkari, who is also known for his frank views, slammed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials for delaying projects or posing obstacles in work.
"If any one (contractor) wants to change his bank or financial institution, it takes him 3 months to 1.5 year to take NOC from NHAI...we can make this possible in 2 hours, then why is there a delay for 1. 5 years, I am asking this question to officials," he said.
"The problem is that the bureaucratic system never understands the meaning of time," he opined.
Gadkari said asset monetisation is key to meet finances for road projects and the government is confident that NHAI will be able to raise Rs 1.40 lakh crore per year from existing highway projects.
Emphasizing on replacing diesel fuel, he requested contractors to use green fuels such as ethanol, CNG etc for construction equipment and offered to provide advances for green construction equipment.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU