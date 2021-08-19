N K Singh succeeds Manmohan as president of IEG

-
N K Singh, chairman of the Fifteenth Finance Commission, has been elected president of the Institute of Economic Growth (IEG). He succeeds former prime minister Manmohan Singh.
A prominent administrator and policymaker, Singh has been the chairman of the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management review committee and also served as member of the Rajya Sabha (2008 –2014).
Singh had a long career as a member of the Indian Administrative Service, serving in several senior leadership positions. He was part of the core group of advisors and strategists during India’s economic reforms of 1991.
Besides contributing to the planning process and policymaking in various ways, IEG has impacted research in several areas, such as agriculture and rural development, demography, environment, health, industry, and the macroeconomy.
