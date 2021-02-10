NABARD lays emphasis on farmer producer organisation: official

-
ALSO READ
Nabard to disburse Rs 1.2 trillion crop loan for farmers this fiscal
NABARD gives sanction for proposals worth Rs 1,568 cr under Agri Infra Fund
Regional rural banks incur net loss of Rs 2,206 crore in FY20: Nabard
Nabard disburses Rs 16,500 cr under RIDF in first 10 months of FY21
Govt owned NABARD gives clean chit to Reliance Commercial Finance
-
NABARD has said the strategy of achieving higher growth in agriculture needs to be based on forming new farmer producer organisations (FPOs) and nurturing the existing ones, an official said on Wednesday.
As of January 2021, about 8,500 FPOs have been promoted in the country by various agencies with 4,868 of them by NABARD alone, its chairman Dr G R Chintala told reporters at the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) here.
Keeping in mind that there must also be a concurrent evaluation of whether some course correction was required, NABARD conducted an internal study on FPOs in Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Rajasthan covering 1,886 farmers having membership in 39 FPOs and 971 farmers without any membership, he said.
Farmers reported receiving a higher average price for their produce after obtaining membership in FPOs besides an increase on income by 13.35 per cent to 25 per cent, Chintala said.
He said the findings may be useful for drawing the future actionplan related to FPOs.
Stating that cooperative institutions were yet to realise their potential, NABARD has been taking initiatives like transforming the Primary Agricultural Centres (PACs) as multi-service centres in a phased manner spanning over three years from this financial year to develop them as a one-stop shop to support farmers on post-harvest and marketing activities, he said.
On the cards was the computerisation of PACs for revival of the short-term cooperative credit structure, he said.
On the three farm laws introduced by the Centre that resulted in protests from ryots, Chintala said the matter was subjudice.
To a question on waiver of agricultural loans and its impact on rural bank sector and cooperatives banks, he said though it is good for the farmers, cooperative banks would not have much impact as the governments were repaying the loans.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU