Nabard disburses Rs 16,500 cr under RIDF in first 10 months of FY21

-
ALSO READ
Govt owned NABARD gives clean chit to Reliance Commercial Finance
Nabard to disburse Rs 1.2 trillion crop loan for farmers this fiscal
Regional rural banks incur net loss of Rs 2,206 crore in FY20: Nabard
NABARD sanctions micro irrigation projects worth Rs 3,805 cr so far: Tomar
Punjab govt seeks Rs 1,000 crore from NABARD for cooperative institutions
-
The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) on Saturday said it has sanctioned Rs 30,200 crore and disbursed Rs 16,500 crore for various rural infrastructure projects across the country under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) in the first 10 months of the current financial year.
The RIDF, which was set up in 1995, is a dedicated fund to create social assets in rural India.
"In FY21, the sanctions to the RIDF stood at Rs 30,200 crore as against the corpus of Rs 30,000 crore. The disbursement for the current financial year as on January 31, 2021 stands at Rs 16,500 crore," Nabard chairman G R Chintala said in a statement.
Since the inception of the fund, Nabard has disbursed Rs 3.11 lakh crore for different rural infrastructure projects, it said.
Chintala said this fund has constituted around 10 per cent of gross capital formation in rural areas.
Over the years, the RIDF has become a dependable source of funding for states and union territories for building, strengthening rural infrastructure in critical areas like agriculture and irrigation, rural connectivity and social sector, including drinking water, primary health and education.
It could be noted that in the Union Budget 2021-22, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced to enhance the allocation to the RIDF to Rs 40,000 crore from Rs 30,000 crore.
She also increased the corpus of the Micro Irrigation Fund by Rs 5,000 crore to Rs 10,000 crore.
Chintala noted that the increased allocations to both the funds will help push rural infrastructure projects across states.
He said the Union Budget has accelerated sustainable agriculture sector's growth by pegging an agriculture credit target of Rs 16.5 lakh crore.
The recapitalisation of Rs 2,000 crore to Nabard and that of Rs 1,200 crore to regional rural banks will help achieve the target of agriculture credit, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU