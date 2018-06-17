JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

India's retaliatory tariffs on 30 US items to rake in additional $240 mn
Business Standard

NABARD to lend Rs 210 bn to Madhya Pradesh in current fiscal year

In the last three years, NABARD has given Rs 20 bilion every year to the Madhya Pradesh government for works related to roads, bridges and irrigation among other things

Press Trust of India  |  Mandsaur (MP) 

NABARD
NABARD

A senior official of National Bank For Agriculture And Rural Development (NABARD) on Sunday said that NABARD would give Rs 210 billion to the Madhya Pradesh government in the current financial year.

Speaking to reporters here, NABARD's Chief General Manager S K Bansal said, "NABARD's NPAs are zero. It is the only institution in the country without NPAs."

NABARD would lend Rs 210 billion to the Madhya Pradesh government in FY 2018-19, out of which Rs 40 billion would be for irrigation, roads and infrastructure in rural areas, Rs 30 billion for Civil Supplies Corporation and MP State Cooperative Marketing Federation Limited (Markfed), Rs 100 billion to cooperative banks for the purpose of agricultural credit, and Rs 40 billion to commercial and cooperative banks for investment in the agriculture sector, he said.

In the last three years, NABARD has given Rs 20 bilion every year to the Madhya Pradesh government for works related to roads, bridges and irrigation among other things, Bansal said.
First Published: Sun, June 17 2018. 21:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements