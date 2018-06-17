NABARD to lend Rs 210 bn to Madhya Pradesh in current fiscal year

A senior official of (NABARD) on Sunday said that would give Rs 210 billion to the government in the current financial year.

Speaking to reporters here, NABARD's Chief General Manager said, "NABARD's NPAs are zero. It is the only institution in the country without NPAs."



would lend Rs 210 billion to the government in FY 2018-19, out of which Rs 40 billion would be for irrigation, roads and infrastructure in rural areas, Rs 30 billion for and (Markfed), Rs 100 billion to cooperative banks for the purpose of agricultural credit, and Rs 40 billion to commercial and cooperative banks for investment in the agriculture sector, he said.

In the last three years, has given Rs 20 bilion every year to the government for works related to roads, bridges and irrigation among other things, Bansal said.