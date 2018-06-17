More steps needed to meet the challenge of double digit economic growth: PM

The challenge before India is to take the rate to double-digits for which many more steps need to be taken, Prime Minister Narendra told a meeting of chief ministers here on Sunday.

Speaking at the Niti Aayog's fourth meeting of Governing Council, stressed that the world expects India to become a $ 5 trillion economy soon, according to a statement by the Prime Minister's Office.

As many as 23 chief ministers and one Lt Governor attended the meeting.

The notable absentees however were chief ministers of Odisha, and

also assured the chief ministers of flood-affected states of providing all central assistance to deal with the situation.

He urged the chief ministers to "give fresh ideas" to the 15th Finance Commission for incentivising outcome based allocations and expenditure correction, amid demands by some states to revisit panel's terms of reference.

Modi said India has no shortage of capabilities, capacities and resources and in the current financial year, the states would receive over Rs 11 lakh crore from the Centre -- an increase of about Rs 6 lakh crore from the last year of the previous government.

Observing that the Indian economy has grown at a healthy rate of 7.7 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2017-18, Modi said the "challenge now is to take this growth rate to double digits, for which many more steps have to be taken".

The conference deliberated on issues such as doubling of farmers' income, development of aspirational districts, Ayushman Bharat, Mission Indradhanush, Nutrition Mission and celebrations of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

These steps, Modi said, are essential for achieving the vision of New India by 2020.

The Governing Council, he said, is a platform which could bring about "historic change" in the development of the country.

Modi further said the Council has approached complex issues of governance as "Team India", in the spirit of cooperative, competitive federalism.

Chief ministers have played a key role in policy formulation, through sub-groups and committees on issues such as Swachh Bharat Mission, Digital Transactions and Skill Development, he said.

The recommendations of these sub-groups have been incorporated by various ministries of the Union government, he added.

Modi said 1.5 lakh health and wellness centres are being constructed under the Ayushman Bharat programme.

He said about 10 crore families will be provided with health assurance worth Rs 5 lakh every year.

A comprehensive approach was being adopted for education, under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, Modi added.

Observing that schemes such as Mudra Yojana, Jan Dhan Yojana and Stand Up India were helping in greater financial inclusion, the prime minister said it was imperative to tackle economic imbalances on priority.

He said all aspects and parameters of human development need to be addressed and improved upon in the 115 aspirational districts.

The Gram Swaraj Abhiyan has emerged as a new model for implementation of schemes, he said, adding that it has been extended to 45,000 villages in the aspirational districts.

In his closing remarks, Modi assured the gathering that suggestions made during the meeting would be "seriously considered" in the course of decision-making.

He asked to follow up with the states on the actionable points made by them within three months.

On the lines of the 115 aspirational districts identified by NITI Aayog, Modi said states can define their own parameters to identify 20 per cent of the total blocks in the state as aspirational blocks.

Speaking on the issue of environment, raised by chief ministers, he urged all states to use LED bulbs in their government buildings, official residences and street lights.

As per the PMO, Modi called upon chief ministers of Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Sikkim, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh, to work together to make recommendations on a coordinated policy approach on agriculture and MNREGA.

Later briefing reporters, Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar said the Prime Minister said the Centre will fulfil all promises made at the time of bifurcation of Bihar and Andhra Pradesh in "letter and spirit".

Referring to the government's flagship 'Swachh Bharat Mission', the Prime Minister said the cleanliness drive was being discussed around the world. In the last four years, 7.70 crore toilets have been constructed.

He called upon all present, to work towards 100 per cent sanitation coverage by October 2, 2019, the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

As per the statement, the Prime Minister said that mining blocks which have been successfully auctioned, should start production at the earliest and urged upon the states to take steps in this regard.

He said District Mineral Foundations will help the poor and the tribals in a big way.

Modi further said that the states should focus on exports and "



He said should call a meeting with all states to provide a further impetus to ease of doing business.