National Portal to assist households to set up solar systems on their roofs

Consumers who want to set up solar systems on their rooftops would now be able to find suppliers in their area, assistance in set-up and subsidy from their respective power utility – all at a national portal being developed by the ministry of new and renewable energy (MNRE).
The portal would be a one-stop destination for residential consumers to register, install or hire a vendor to install a rooftop solar power system (RTS). The MNRE in a notice on Wednesday listed the procedure and informed, the portal would be operational in next six-eight months.
The national portal, according to the MNRE’s memorandum, would be open for registration of RTS and all necessary approval. A portal in similar format would be built at the level of power distribution companies (discoms) in the states.
“The household beneficiary, who wishes to install a RTS will apply at the national portal along with bank account details wherein the subsidy for installing RTS would be credited,” said the memo. The application would be forwarded to the respective discom, which will issue a technical feasibility approval.
Currently the Centre provides 40 per cent subsidy on the cost of RTS for as system upto 3 KW capacity and 20 per cent for capacity above 3 Kw upto 10 Kw. The notice said the subsidy would be submitted by the discom directly to the bank account of the RTS applicant.
Several states also offer subsidies on installing RTS but the portal for now would have details and mechanism for the Centrals subsidy.
The move comes at a time when India has committed to set up 500 Gw of solar power generation capacity by the end of this decade. It currently stands at 40 Gw. Additionally, the Centre has also targeted a 40 Gw rooftop solar capacity, to be met by the end of this calendar year.
The growth in rooftop solar segment has been slower as compared to grid-connected large scale solar power generation projects. The rooftop solar capacity of the country currently stands at close to 5 Gw. During 2021-22, the rooftop solar capacity addition has been around 1.2 Gw. According to industry data, close to 75 per cent of rooftop installations come from the commercial and industrial (C&I) segment. Other segments being residential and public places, which haven’t seen much growth due lack of access and awareness, said industry executives.
MNRE in its notice said the portal would have a government approved list of RTS service and system providers. “The list of the empanelled vendors will be provided on the portal. MNRE will also issue standards and specifications for RTS plant and format of agreement between the beneficiary and the vendor, which will ensure safety and performance standards,” said the notice.
The RTS beneficiary would also need to apply for net metering with their respective discoms. The net meter would either be installed by the discoms or the beneficiary would be assisted by the discom to install one. Net metering ensures that if a RTS system owner produces electricity more than its own requirements, the surplus generation can be fed in the power grid and sold to the discoms. The amount sold is offset against the electricity bill generated by the discoms for that particular household.
MNRE said the portal would also have a monitoring and grievance redressal mechanism as well.
