Natural gas prices hiked 40% to record levels; CNG, PNG to cost more

-
ALSO READ
From Maruti Brezza to Kia Sonet: Five CNG SUVs set to hit Indian roads soon
Automakers decrease production of CNG vehicles as natural gas prices rise
CNG, petrol price hike: Auto, taxi unions on strike demanding subsidy
Covid-19 pandemic & Russia-Ukraine war: Black swans in India's gas economy
Delhi, NCR CNG price up by Rs 2.5 per kg; total increase at Rs 6.6 per kg
-
The government raised the prices of natural gas by 40 per cent to record levels on Friday. The decision, taken at the government's biannual exercise for fixing the rates for the next six months, will take effect from October 1.
This would lead to a steep increase in higher rates for Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), and piped natural gas (PNG), which has in the last one year risen by over 70 per cent.
The latest hike is the third increase in gas rates since April 2019 and comes on the back of firming benchmark international prices. The government had indicated prices of gas would rise since global headwinds were reducing supply.
An escalating war in Ukraine and global uncertainties have led to the price of gas skyrocketing as major producer Russia faces global financial sanctions. Also continuing shortage in the number of available gas transporters have led to disruptions in the supply chain.
The Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell, under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, on Friday said natural gas being produced from discoveries in deep and ultra-deep water and high pressure, high temperature areas would now reach the price ceiling of $12.46 per Metric Million British Thermal Unit (mmbtu) till March 31, 2023.
More importantly, the rate paid for gas produced from old fields was hiked $8.57 per mmbtu from the current $6.1 per million. This type of gas makes up for about two-thirds of all gas produced domestically.
This includes difficult and newer fields operated by Reliance Industries and partner BP in the KG basin.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, September 30 2022. 22:00 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU