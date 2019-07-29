NDA's farm revival policy may not survive if compulsory status is altered

Simran Sandhu in Kurukshetra, Haryana, alternates between growing paddy and wheat in the kharif and rabi seasons. Like thousands of others, he borrowed from a local bank to buy seeds, fertiliser and other inputs and was enrolled compulsorily in the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the signature insurance scheme the Narendra Modi government launched in 2016 as part of its farm-revival policy package.

The premiums were auto-deducted from Sandhu’s bank account starting July 10. Then unseasonal rains damaged over a third of his paddy crop. But Sandhu could not recoup his ...