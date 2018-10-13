EESL inks MoU with DoP for distribution of energy-efficient appliances

(EESL) Saturday said it has signed an agreement with the Department of Posts (DoP) for distribution of energy-efficient appliances under the Unnat Jyoti by Affordable LEDs for All (UJALA) programme.

will distribute the LED lights (bulbs and tubelights) and BEE 5-star rated fans through DoP's network of post offices across India, a statement said.

It added that the distribution of these energy-efficient appliances will be conducted in a phased manner across states through select post offices.



"Under this initiative, the post office centres will provide the additional facility of replacement of non-functional LED bulbs, tube lights and fans that are within their technical warranty period under the programme," the statement said.

Divided into 23 postal circles, and have enhanced the distribution approach as this will be the largest network for distribution and replacement of appliances, it noted.

This partnership will contribute to making energy efficiency more mainstream across India as well as enable higher savings and reduction in carbon dioxide emission.

The process of sale of LED bulbs, tube lights and ceiling fans will also include acceptance of e-payments.



"... has a vast network and will enable the reach of energy-efficient appliances to urban, semi urban and rural areas. This agreement not only promotes access to energy-efficient products for the consumers but also enables easy replacement of non-functional appliances at their nearest post office," Managing Director Saurabh Kumar said.

EESL has partnered with several state-owned institutions like oil marketing companies and common service centres to tap upon the network of these institutions and significantly boost distribution and reach of energy-efficient products.

Currently, under the Scheme, over 310 million LED bulbs, 6.6 million LED tube lights and around 20 lakh energy-efficient fans have been distributed in the country.

This has helped in an annual energy saving of over 40,000 million kWh.