New Asian gas projects create $379 bn stranded asset risk: Report

-
ALSO READ
India shines in energy transition with strong renewable path
Reliance aims at 100 GW renewable energy by 2030: Mukesh Ambani
Court orders Royal Dutch Shell to cut net carbon emissions by 45%
India makes clean energy commitments at UN summit
World still falls short of ensuring equitable access to energy: Report
-
A planned $379 billion expansion of gas infrastructure in Asia risks becoming stranded assets as the world turns away from fossil fuels, a new report by the San Francisco-based Global Energy Monitor (GEM) said on Tuesday.
The gas build-out undermines pledges by several Asian countries to achieve net zero emissions as part of a transition to renewables by mid-century, and it is occurring despite a June 2021 warning by the International Energy Agency that achieving net zero globally depends on halting all future fossil fuel development.
The key findings of the report include the $379 billion in new gas infrastructure in Asia includes $189 billion of gas-fired power plants, $54 billion of gas pipelines, and $136 billion of new liquefied natural gas (LNG) import and export terminals.
"Asia's proposed gas build-out is a risky $379 billion bet," said Robert Rozansky, author of the report.
"If built, this new fleet of gas infrastructure could threaten Asian countries' efforts to reach net-zero emissions. With continued unaffordable LNG prices and extreme volatility in the market, many of the planned projects in Asia will become unbankable and could shore up heavy costs to the state in decommissioning."
"Emissions from existing gas projects are already too great for the world to have at least a 50 per cent chance of limiting global warming to 1.5 C," said Ted Nace, Executive Director of GEM.
"If built, these new Asian gas projects would lock-in emissions for decades, and worsen the long-term effects of climate change."
GEM's study finds that public institutions provided $22.4 billion in financing for gas projects in Asia between 2014 and 2018, and there is a risk that this funding could continue.
Recent announcements by the Asian Development Bank, World Bank, and others show that these institutions have not yet committed to withdrawing from gas financing, and remain open to funding midstream infrastructure and power plants.
Countries around the world will gather next week for the climate conference COP26, which will include putting forward new targets to keep global warming within 1.5C degrees.
Ahead of the conference, there has been increased focus on gas as one of the primary causes of climate change because of its high methane content.
Methane is up to 86 times more potent than carbon dioxide at warming the climate over a 20-year period.
--IANS
vg/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU