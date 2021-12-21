NHAI toll revenue to jump to Rs 1.40 trn in three years: Gadkari

Toll revenue of the will soar to Rs 1.40 lakh crore per annum in the next three years from Rs 40,000 crore per annum currently, Union minister said on Tuesday.

Addressing an event here, the Road Transport and Highways Minister said that there is a huge opportunity for investors in India's infrastructure sector as the traffic density is rising every year.

"Our (state-owned NHAI's) current toll income is Rs 40,000 crore. It will rise to Rs 1.40 lakh crore in the next three years," he said.

Inviting investments in the infrastructure sector, Gadkari said that size of Indian economy is rising, so naturally, internal rate of return on infrastructure projects is also rising.

