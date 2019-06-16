NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant to meet auto CEOs on e-vehicle road map

NITI Aayog Chief Executive Officer Amitabh Kant (pictured) is likely to meet the heads of all two- and three-wheeler companies in New Delhi on June 21 to discuss the road map for the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs).

The move comes in the wake of criticism from top auto companies and industry bodies such as the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam) that the government is rushing into the adoption of EVs without thinking the policy through. Those expected to attend the high-level, closed-door meeting include Pawan Munjal, ...