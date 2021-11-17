Niti VC Rajiv Kumar meets think tanks, takes suggestions on economy

-
-
Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar on Wednesday interacted with over 70 think tanks on issues concerning the state of the economy, trade narratives, and competitiveness fundamentals.
Think tanks including National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP), ICRIER, Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA), Centre for Development Studies (CDS), Giri Institute of Development Studies (GIDS) among others gave a host of suggestions to boost growth, generate more employment, improve exports, and diversify imports with enhanced social protection.
In a series of tweets, Niti Aayog said its CEO Amitabh Kant highlighted the importance of export credit and increased participation in the global value chain network to enhance India's overall growth sustainability.
