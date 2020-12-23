No change in petrol and diesel prices for 16th consecutive day

-
ALSO READ
No change in petrol, diesel rates even as global oil prices soften
Diesel prices hiked by 12 paise despite low demand, petrol unchanged
Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged for the third consecutive day
Oil marketing companies continue to hold petrol, diesel price rise
Oil companies pause after hiking petrol, diesel prices for 21 days straight
-
Oil marketing companies kept the retail price of petrol and diesel static on Wednesday maintaining the wait and watch stance amidst a firm global oil market.
Accordingly, the pump price of petrol remained at Rs Rs 83.71 a litre and diesel Rs 73.87 a litre in Delhi on Wednesday. Across the country as well, the price of the two petroleum products remained unchanged.
OMCs have gone on a pause mode at a time when news of successful coronavirus vaccine and expectations of big pick up in demand had kept crude on the boil with prices breaching $50 a barrel mark.
However, the recent news on a new mutant strain of the virus has affected markets across the world and uncertainty over fresh lockdowns and demand squeeze had again brought crude prices below the $50 a barrel mark.
Petrol price was very close to breaching the all time high level of Rs 84 a litre (reached on October 4, 2018) when it touched Rs 83.71 a litre on December 7. But the march has been halted ever since then with no price revision by the OMCs.
With Wednesday's pause, fuel prices have now increased on 15 of the past 34 days with petrol prices rising by Rs 2.65 per litre and diesel by 3.41 a litre.
Earlier, petrol prices had been static since September 22, and diesel rates had not changed since October 2. It started rising in November and again went for pause since December 8.
Though retail pricing of petrol and diesel has been deregulated and oil marketing companies were following a daily price revision formula, the same was suspend ended for almost two months to prevent volatility in international oil markets from impacting fuel prices regularly during the pandemic.
--IANS
sn/pgh
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU