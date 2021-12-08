No extension in AGM deadline beyond June 30, 2022 for companies: MCA

-
ALSO READ
MCA removes restrictions on board meetings via video conferencing
Analysts expect Aramco deal update, ground-breaking products in RIL AGM
Tata Sons AGM: Shareholders to vote on raising fresh debt up to Rs 40k cr
Top headlines: Tata Sons AGM today, GST Council meet on Friday
Ambani announces 'JioPhone Next' smartphone, partnership with Google for 5G
-
The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has clarified that companies whose annual general meetings are due in 2021 have to conduct them within the specified time limit and video conferencing is allowed till June 30,2022.
MCA has said that its circular should not be construed as conferring any extension of time for holding annual general meetings by the companies under the Companies Act, 2013. “Companies which have not adhered to the timelines shall be liable to legal action under the appropriate provisions of the Act,” MCA said.
In September, MCA had allowed a two-month extension to the deadline for companies to hold their annual general meeting for the financial year ending March 31, 2021.
“Thanks to video conferencing tools, companies can now make their AGM more interactive, engaging, and transparent in an increasingly remote working environment. Companies must adhere to deadlines as the MCA has not granted any extensions,” said Sonam Chandwani, Managing Partner at KS Legal & Associates.
Chandwani said that when the MCA first issued a notification permitting corporations to conduct AGMs remotely, there was some uncertainty as to whether this meant an extension of the timelines. “However, the MCA has clarified the timelines and has not given any extensions at this time,” she added.
According to the Company Law, not more than fifteen months should elapse between the date of one annual general meeting of a company and the next. “In case of the first annual general meeting, it shall be held within a period of nine months from the date of closing of the first financial year of the company and in any other case, within a period of six months, from the date of closing of the financial year,” section 96 of the Companies Act says.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU