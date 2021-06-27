No resumption of DA, DR from July 1 for central govt employees: FinMin

-
The Ministry of Finance on Saturday clarified that no order regarding resumption of dearness allowance (DA) for the central government employees and dearness relief (DR) for the central government pensioners from July 1 has been issued.
In 2020, the Ministry of Finance announced to freeze the hike in DA and DR till July 2021.
Taking to Twitter, the Finance Ministry said a fake document is doing rounds on social media claiming resumption of DA to Central Government employees and Dearness Relief to Central Government pensioners.
"A document is doing rounds on social media claiming resumption of DA to Central Government employees & Dearness Relief to Central Government pensioners from July 2021. This OM is #FAKE. No such OM has been issued by GOI," it tweeted.
According to the order issued on April 23, 2020, no arrears will be paid for the period from January 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021.
"As and when the decision to release the future instalment of dearness allowance and dearness relief due from July 1, 2021, is taken by the government, the rates of dearness allowance and dearness relief as effective from January 1, 2020, July 1, 2020, and January 1, 2021, will be restored prospectively and will be submitted in the cumulative revised rate effective from July 1, 2021," read the order.
