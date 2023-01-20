Noida investor summit attracts investment proposals worth Rs 11,500 crore

-
ALSO READ
Twin Tower: FIR on 3 former fire officers over NOC to illegal structure
Over 125,000 old vehicles to be deregistered in Noida to control pollution
MotoGP to race in India from 2023 at Buddh International Circuit
Union Budget 2023: Experts don't expect surprises in social sector outlay
887 more Covid-19 cases in UP, Gautam Buddha Nagar records highest number
-
Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Friday received investment proposals of about Rs 11,500 crore from around 50 investors at the district-level investors' summit, officials said here.
Around 250 investors participated in the summit held at the Indira Kala Kendra in Sector 6 here in presence of UP MSME minister Rakesh Sachan, Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh, District Magistrate Suhas L Yathiraj, Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh, among others.
"We got investment intents worth Rs 11,502 crore from 50 investors during the Gautam Buddh Nagar investors' summit today, Deputy Commissioner (Industries) Anil Kumar told PTI.
According to officials, three investors were even allotted land by the Noida Authority on Friday itself.
Uttar Pradesh is gearing up for a Global Investors' Summit (GIS) which is scheduled to be held in Lucknow in February.
Chief Minsiter Yogi Adityanath has exhorted all officials to hold district-level investors' summit in their areas to attract investments into the state.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, January 20 2023. 21:17 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU