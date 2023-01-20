Noida investor summit attracts investment proposals worth Rs 11,500 crore

Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Friday received investment proposals of about Rs 11,500 crore from around 50 investors at the district-level investors' summit, officials said here.

Around 250 investors participated in the summit held at the Indira Kala Kendra in Sector 6 here in presence of UP MSME minister Rakesh Sachan, Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh, District Magistrate Suhas L Yathiraj, Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh, among others.

"We got investment intents worth Rs 11,502 crore from 50 investors during the Gautam Buddh Nagar investors' summit today, Deputy Commissioner (Industries) Anil Kumar told PTI.

According to officials, three investors were even allotted land by the Authority on Friday itself.

is gearing up for a Global Investors' Summit (GIS) which is scheduled to be held in Lucknow in February.

Chief Minsiter Yogi Adityanath has exhorted all officials to hold district-level investors' summit in their areas to attract into the state.

