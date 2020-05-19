Non-basmati exporters see opportunity amid Covid-19 as crops fail elsewhere

Even as the global Covid-19 batters international trade and stock markets, the Indian non- rice players have spotted export opportunities amid the unfolding crisis, especially in the South-East Asian and African countries.

The failure of non- paddy crops in Vietnam and Thailand, coupled with the tendency of the major producing nations looking to create buffer food stocks to deal with the uncertain Covid-19 situation, has presented a lucrative playground for Indian exporters.

“In view of all these factors and the fact that India currently has three times the normal rice buffer stock, we have a big opportunity to tap export destinations,” The Rice Exporters Association (TREA) executive director Rajiv Kumar told Business Standard today.

He said that the central government should offer incentives to exporters so that the benefits can accrue to the domestic players apart from filing up the coffers.

“Last year, the non- rice exports had come down by nearly 25 per cent, resulting in a huge stockpile. The current year looks great for the exporters,” he said adding that export contracts had been signed with Indonesia, Malaysia etc, while similar opportunities existed in the Africa continent, including Nigeria.

However, a major debilitating factor is the ban on the paddy movement in Andhra Pradesh, which is impeding exports from the key Kakinada port, which accounts for 35-40 per cent of annual rice shipments.

“While, there are other logistical issues related to the transportation of commodities owing to lockdown, the ban on the free movement of paddy is a big negative at present, since Kakinada is anchorage port for rice consignments,” he informed.

Normally, paddy from the neighbouring states is brought for milling in AP and subsequently taken to ports for exporting.



While, Indian non- exports are valued at nearly Rs 22,000 crore, it had gone down considerably last year following the withdrawal of a key tax incentive, which made domestic exports price uncompetitive. (See table)

“There is a big opportunity to increase non- exports by more than 20 per cent this year, if we are proactive in our approach and the government extends its timely support,” Kumar observed.

Meanwhile, the industry has urged the Centre for allowing the 5 per cent incentive under the Merchandise Exports from India Scheme (MEIS), till such time the Remission of Duties or Taxes on Export Products (RoDTEP), a scheme for exporters to reimburse taxes and duties viz. value added tax, coal cess, mandi tax, electricity duties etc, is implemented.

In fact, the TREA is targetting to push non- exports to Rs 40,000 crore by 2022.

On the other side, basmati rice exports continued to be subdued owing to the slump in the biggest importing country Iran following last year’s US-Iran standoff and the covid-19 crisis this year.

“The basmati rice export payment to the tune of Rs 1,700 crore is outstanding on Iran since December 2020. The corona crisis has further compounded the problem,” All India Rice Exporters Association (AIREA) executive director Vinod Kaul said. AIREA is the apex trade body for basmati rice.

Iran is the top market for Indian basmati, accounting for 33 per cent of annual shipments. During such sanctions in the past, Iran had utilised its reserves (receivables against crude oil exports to India) through a payment mechanism to import basmati. The same mechanism was reintroduced towards the end of 2018. With such reserves now depleting, the uncertainty regarding future trade with Iran plays on.

