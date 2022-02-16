Non-power coal users claim supply shortage; government denies it

-
ALSO READ
Coal stocks lose ground after Glasgow climate deal to reduce fuel's use
Coal India arm provides 76.6% coal to power producers in current month
Captive power producers urge govt to ensure normal coal supplies
Coal shortage now at alarming levels, say aluminium producers
China cracks down on illegal quarries following coal mine accident
-
India's aluminium smelters, textile mills, sponge iron and fertiliser-makers say they face a coal shortage as power generators take the bulk of supplies.
India's top miner Coal India Ltd, which accounts for more than 80% of India's production of the fuel, and the federal coal ministry, deny there is a problem.
In a letter to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi dated Feb. 7, eight industry associations including the Aluminium Association of India and Fertilizer Association of India urged the government to ensure a "justified ratio of coal allocation between power sector and industries".
They do not give precise figures on the extent of the shortage, but industry officials said the government's policy of prioritising coal shipments to power generators rather than the non-power sector in response to high prices and reduced imports had caused panic and uncertainty.
Supplies to the non-power sector have been lower than last year, and the number of trains supplying coal to it dipped to 12-14 trains per day at end-January, compared with 36 in August, the Coal Consumers Association of India said.
India's coal ministry told Reuters in a statement that it expected availability of trains to the non-regulated sector to get better, adding that any shortfalls in the number of trains would be addressed soon.
India's coal imports slumped to a nine-year low in 2021, largely because of high global prices, increasing consumers' dependence on Coal India.
GRAPHIC: India's thermal coal imports fall to 9-yr lows https://graphics.reuters.com/INDIA-COAL/IMPORTS/zdvxoaezopx/chart.png The miner increased output to record levels, but largely catered to utilities - in line with its legacy of giving precedence to power plants. GRAPHIC: Coal India production hits record highs, https://graphics.reuters.com/INDIA-COAL/IMPORTS/byvrjxayxve/chart.png
While higher production by Coal India helped India through its worst power crisis in nearly four years, the non-power sector is still suffering from a lack of supplies from Coal India, industry officials say. GRAPHIC: Benchmark coal prices pushed to new highs in late 2021 on surging global use, tight gas supply, https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/ce/mypmnjrdzvr/NewcastleCoalFeb2022.png
"Industries are unable to ascertain the magnitude of crisis and plan for the future," the associations said in the letter.
(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; editing by Barbara Lewis)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU