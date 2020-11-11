Number of FASTag users in India cross the 20-million mark, says NHAI

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Wednesday said the number of users in the country has crossed the 20-million mark, registering a growth of 400 per cent in a year.

“This has increased the total toll collection to Rs 92 crore per day, a substantial increase in the daily toll collection, from Rs 70 crore per day a year back,” the said in a statement. uses radio-frequency identification (RFID) technology that provides users with a smooth and effortless cross-over at toll plazas without having to stop.

It contributes to nearly 75 per cent of the toll collection currently.

The said it is actively promoting digital payments to enhance the user experience on national highways and reduce pollution on account of queuing of vehicles at toll plazas.

“The government’s direction to move towards 100 per cent digital transaction for payments at the toll plazas on national highways provided the required impetus for the adoption. The dedicated efforts of the NHAI, receptive approach of highways users and other stakeholders led to a stupendous increase in adoption of digital mode of the transaction at the toll plazas,” the said.