Number of taxpayers rises nearly 14%, but returns filed fall 2% in FY19

The number of Income Tax returns filed fell by almost two per cent, while those filing returns and the number of taxpayers rose 16 per cent and around 14 per cent respectively in the 2018-19 financial year, according to a new set of data released by the direct taxes board. The number of returns filed declined to 67.3 million in FY19 year-on-year from 68.7 million in the previous year.

At the same time, the number of return filers, including companies and individuals, rose to 63.3 million from 54.5 million over the same period. Besides, the number of taxpayers increased to 84.5 million ...