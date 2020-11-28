October retail inflation for industrial workers increases to 5.91%

-
ALSO READ
Retail inflation for industrial workers eases to 5.63% in August
CPI-based inflation rose to 6.1% in June; food inflation eased to 7.9%
High food prices keep India's retail inflation above 6% in August
CPI-based inflation above MPC comfort range for fourth straight month
Deep Dive with AKB: Why is inflation rising when demand remains low?
-
The retail inflation for industrial workers increased to 5.91 per cent in October.
In September, the retail inflation for industrial workers stood at 5.62 per cent in September.
Food inflation stood at 8.21 per cent as against 7.51 per cent in the previous month and 8.60 per cent during the corresponding month a year ago.
The maximum upward pressure in current index came from food and beverages group contributing (+) 1.29 percentage points to the total change, it said.
"Year-on-year inflation based on all items stood at 5.91 per cent for October 2020 as compared with 5.62 per cent for the previous month and 7.62 per cent during the corresponding month of the previous year," an official statement said.
Food inflation stood at 8.21 per cent as against 7.51 per cent of the previous month and 8.60 per cent during the corresponding month a year ago.
"All-India CPI for Industrial Workers (2016100) for October 2020 increased to 119.5 points compared with 118.1 points for September 2020."
In percentage terms, it rose by 1.19 per cent with regard to the previous month.
--IANS
rrb/sn/tsb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU