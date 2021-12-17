OMCs keep diesel, petrol prices steady across major Indian cities on Friday

-
-
Oil marketing companies have kept the prices of diesel and petrol unchanged across major Indian cities on Friday.
Accordingly, diesel and petrol prices in Delhi stood at Rs 86.67 per litre and Rs 95.41 per litre, respectively.
In the financial capital Mumbai, the rates were unchanged at Rs 94.14 and Rs 109.98.
Prices also remained static in Kolkata at Rs 89.79 and Rs 104.67.
In Chennai too, they remained untouched at Rs 91.43 and Rs 101.40.
Across the country as well, the price of the fuel largely remained unchanged on Friday but the retail rates varied depending on the level of local level taxes.
