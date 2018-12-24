Only 40% farm loan waiver in UP, Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka so far

Three months into demonetisation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a poll promise to the Uttar Pradesh (UP) electorate to waive farm loans of small land-owning farmers. No one had thought that within two years, the contagion would spread so much that seven states would promise more than Rs 1.8 trillion to clean farmers’ dues to banks, equivalent to about 15 per cent of their annual revenue expenditure.

But the headline number conceals the ground reality. In four states that started the process — UP, Maharashtra, Punjab, and Karnataka — only 40 per cent of the ...