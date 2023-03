Our ultimate goal is social, economic equality, says Nitin Gadkari at C20

Social and economic equality is the ultimate goal of the government and Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (world is one family) embodies a powerful message from India's G20 Presidency, signalling the commitment to pursue fair and equitable growth for all in the world, said Union minister on Tuesday.

He was speaking at the concluding session of the Civil20 India 2023 Inception meeting in Nagpur.

C20 is one of the official Engagement Groups of the G20 that provides a platform for Civil Society Organisations around the world to voice the people's aspirations to the world leaders of G20.

Gadkari said value-based education and a value-based family system are India's biggest strengths.

The minister said that reaching out to the last man and making his life meaningful is the most important challenge of the government. Social and economic equality is the ultimate target for all of us, he said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader called Antyodaya', the welfare of the people at the bottom of the pyramid, as his party's principle.

Vasudev Kutambakam' embodies a powerful message from India's G20 Presidency, signalling the commitment to pursue fair and equitable growth for all in the world, he said.

Gadkari said India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a mission mode to make the country carbon neutral by 2070. India is focusing on alternative fuels and biofuels, he said.

We are working on diversifying agriculture into the energy and power sector, he said.

Gadkari said India is focusing on a green economy and is committed towards ecology and the environment.

Sous Sherpa and Additional Secretary (Ministry of External Affairs) Abhay Kumar said G20 is a watershed moment and coincides with India's Amrit Kaal', the 25 years in the run-up to 2047 when Independent India turns 100. He said the G20 logo was appreciated by all members of the 20-nation bloc.

Kumar said democratic governance has been an integral part of India's socio-economic framework for centuries.

He said that the Civil20 policy will have inclusive recommendations.

Earlier in the day, the C20 meet discussed inequalities in the world, particularly in Sub-Saharan Africa where a large number of children are out of school to work as labourers. It had Civil Society Organisations and Promotion of Human Values' as its theme.

Owain James, global director of the 100 Million Campaign, a youth-led call to action for a world where all young people are free, safe and educated, called for justice for Africa's children, said a government release.

He said there has been a rise in the number of Sub-Saharan Africans living on less than $2.15 a day since 2015. The number of child labour and children out of school is also increasing in Sub-Saharan Africa, he said.

The continent has some of the best natural resources but still remains underdeveloped as profits are being moved offshore, he said.

The discussion covered the topic of Sewa Sense of Service, Philanthropy and Volunteerism; Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam World is One Family; Diversity, Inclusion, Mutual Respect and Human Rights as Human Value, said the release.

Shyam Parande, global coordinator of Sewa International, said those participating in the conference should carry Gautam Buddha's message of appo deep bhava (be the light yourself).

Stressing that moral values and human ethos are the strength of civil society, Parande said, India has a long history of values and these Indian values match the global values.

CEO of Indian Social Responsibility Network Santosh Gupta said that when we do Sewa (service), there is a feeling in our soul that we should work for a cause. Sewa is better than volunteerism and philanthropy and Sewa is defined in major religions of the world, he said.

Convener of United Consciousness Global Vikrant Tomar said that the theme of G20 was 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbkam' which meant that every being on this planet is one essential family.

Naseema Hurzuk, president of Saahas Disability Research and Care Foundation, Kolhapur, talked of Sewa and Sewa Bhav (spirit of service). The C20 and G20 must focus on the development of those who are living a difficult life, she said.

Happiness should not be confined to enhancing financial and political power but there should be a focus on all-round development giving voice to the marginalised and voiceless, said Dr Shashi Bala, president of the International Council of Cultural Studies, India.

Dr Joram Begi, chairman of Vivekananda Kendra Institute of Culture, Guwahati, said diversity is the fundamental law of nature and is unavoidable. Taking up the principles of diversity, inclusion and mutual respect is the best mechanism for conflict resolution, he said.

Durganand Jha, executive chairman at the Centre for Policy Analysis, called for a revisit of the concept of human rights by the UNO. He said that human rights should not be used as a strategic instrument against any country.

