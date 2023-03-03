G20 presidency: C20 Inception conference in Nagpur between March 20-23

The C20 Inception Conference will be held in in Maharashtra between March 20 and 23, with more than 200 foreign delegates from civic groups and NGOs scheduled to participate.

Making the announcement on Friday, Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, vice chairperson of Rambhau Mhalgi Probodhini and patron of CIVIL20 India secretariat, said the objective of the event would be to present the perspective of civil society, non-government organisations and the development sector in G20 nations.

Spiritual leader Mata Amritanandmayi is the C20 India chair and the Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini has taken responsibility of the secretariat, and the event, which will be held in the Press Club here, will be among the several that are being organised nationwide.

"The inception conference will discuss the work done by Civil20 in the last few months. A total of 14 themes have been selected, which will be discussed in different sessions. The final meeting of Civil 20 will take place in the last week of July, after which a policy pack will be released and given to the G20," he explained.

The themes include education, health, technology, environment, arts and crafts, democracy, human rights and sustainable development, he said.

The speakers will include Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi, G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant, United Nations Resident Coordinator in India Shombi Sharp, Indonesian C20 Sherpa Ah Maftuchan, Brazil's Alessandro Nilo, Argentina's Guillermina Alaniz and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

