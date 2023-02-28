JUST IN
Over 1.84 mn unemployed candidates registered with Rajasthan govt

The government noted that employment assistance camps are also being organised to provide jobs to the youth of the state

Topics
Rajasthan government | unemployment | allowances

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

labour force, jobs, employment, unemployment, women, gender, female, workers, construction, real estate, welfare schemes
Over 18.4 lakh unemployed candidates are registered with the Department of Skill, Employment and Entrepreneurship of the Rajasthan government, out of which 1.9 lakh eligible candidates are getting unemployment allowances.

Replying to a question raised by BJP legislator Satish Poonia during the Question Hour in Rajasthan Assembly on Tuesday, the state government said there are 18,40,044 registered unemployed candidates, including 11,22,090 men, 7,17,555 women and 399 others as on February 21, 2023.

Rajasthan minister Ashok Chandna said 6,22,043 candidates have benefited till February 21, 2023 under the scheme, out of which unemployment allowance is being given to 1,90,873 eligible candidates, including 1,07,431 men and 83,442 women.

From January 2019 to January 2023, a total of 1,062 employment support camps were organised and 1,08,890 youngsters benefitted from these camps. Out of these, 87,173 candidates were selected in private sector companies, 6,363 candidates were given self-employment opportunities, and 15,354 candidates were selected for training, the Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Department told the House.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, February 28 2023. 14:52 IST

