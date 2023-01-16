Over 100 mn records linked digitally to Ayushman Bharat Health Account

-
ALSO READ
Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission crosses over 40 mn linked health records
What is the difference between a demat and a trading account?
AIIMS to boost use of Ayushman Bharat Health Account for OPD registrations
Karnataka excels under Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission: Health Minister
Almost 23 crore Ayushman Bharat health accounts created so far, says govt
-
Over 10 crore health records have been linked digitally to the Ayushman Bharat Health Account under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), a step which help people create a comprehensive medical history across various healthcare providers.
Over 30 crore citizens have generated their unique Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts (ABHA) so far.
With their health records linked to their ABHA accounts digitally, citizens will be able to access and manage these records as per their convenience.
It will enables citizens to create a comprehensive medical history across various healthcare providers thereby improving clinical decision-making. Citizens can also share relevant health records with ABDM registered healthcare providers digitally.
"I am happy to share that ABDM has touched another milestone. With 10 crore health records linked to Ayushman Bharat Health Account, we appreciate all citizens for coming forward to support our efforts in making healthcare digital in India." Dr R S Sharma, CEO of the National Health Authority, said in a tweet.
This digital linking of individual's health records with ABHA is being carried out extensively across different health facilities of the country with the support of state governments.
On September, 2021, the prime minister had announced the nationwide roll-out of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) which aims to develop the backbone necessary to support the integrated digital health infrastructure of the country.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, January 16 2023. 16:26 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU