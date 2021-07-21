Over 600,000 direct, indirect jobs generated by 22 mega food parks: Govt

-
More than 6 lakhs direct and indirect employment has been generated through the 22 operational Mega Food Parks, said Union Minister of State for Food Processing Industries Prahlad Singh Patel in a written reply in Loksabha on Tuesday.
As per Mega Food Park Scheme Guidelines, each Mega Food Park after being fully operational would create direct and indirect employment of about 5,000 persons.
However, the actual configuration of a project may vary depending upon the business plan.
The Ministry has accorded final approval to 38 Mega Food Parks and in-principle approval to 3 Mega Food Parks in the country under the Mega Food Park scheme. About 6,66,000 direct and indirect employment have been generated by the 22 operational Mega Food Parks.
The Ministry of Food Processing Industries has been implementing the Mega Food Park Scheme (MFPS) to create modern infrastructure for the food processing sector.
The proposals under the scheme for setting up of Mega Food Parks in the country are invited through Expression of Interest.
"The scheme is not state or area-specific. So far Ministry has approved 2 Mega Food Parks in Sonipat and Rohtak districts of Haryana being implemented by State government Agencies (HSIIDC and HAFED).There is no proposal with the Ministry for the setting up of Mega Food Park in the Bhiwani-Mahendragarh-Charkhi Dadri districts of Haryana," said Patel.
