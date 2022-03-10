Rs 745 cr collected from coal, other minerals in last 3 years: Minister

-
ALSO READ
Centre to revise coal stock norms to avert future crisis
Coal supply by Coal India to power sector jumps 23% y-o-y in Oct
Coal shortage a supply issue with availability at 5-year low, shows data
Coal stocks lose ground after Glasgow climate deal to reduce fuel's use
Coal India arm provides 76.6% coal to power producers in current month
-
Over Rs 754 crore was collected as revenue from coal and other major minerals during the last three years, Meghalaya Commerce and Industry Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar told the state Assembly on Thursday.
Dhar said this while replying to a query raised by AITC legislator from Rangsakona Zenith Sangma in the Assembly.
On the revenue share, Dhar said for coal it is 75 per cent for state government and 25 per cent for ADCs while for other major minerals it is 40 per cent for state government and 60 per cent for ADCs.
He said the total amount entitled to the three Autonomous District Councils (ADCs) as revenue share during 2019-2020, 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 is Rs 174.63 crore.
"The state government has released a total amount of Rs 209.39 crore to the 3 ADCs. The pending amount to be paid is Rs 21.01 crore," Dhar said, adding that Rs 2 crore is pending for KHADC and Rs 18.18 crore for JHADC.
He also informed that advance payment of Rs 55 crore was also made to Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC).
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU