Rs 745 cr collected from coal, other minerals in last 3 years: Minister

Over Rs 754 crore was collected as revenue from coal and other major minerals during the last three years, Meghalaya Commerce and Industry Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar told the state Assembly on Thursday.

Dhar said this while replying to a query raised by AITC legislator from Rangsakona Zenith Sangma in the Assembly.

On the revenue share, Dhar said for coal it is 75 per cent for state government and 25 per cent for ADCs while for other major minerals it is 40 per cent for state government and 60 per cent for ADCs.

He said the total amount entitled to the three Autonomous District Councils (ADCs) as revenue share during 2019-2020, 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 is Rs 174.63 crore.

"The state government has released a total amount of Rs 209.39 crore to the 3 ADCs. The pending amount to be paid is Rs 21.01 crore," Dhar said, adding that Rs 2 crore is pending for KHADC and Rs 18.18 crore for JHADC.

He also informed that advance payment of Rs 55 crore was also made to Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC).

