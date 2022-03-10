Sustainability is now counted as major pillar of export business: AEPC

-
ALSO READ
Looking at new markets to push apparel exports: AEPC chairman
Would target $300 bn services exports in 2022-23: Export promotion council
Strong demand for Indian apparel to further push exports: AEPC
India-UAE trade pact to boost clothing exports, employment, say exporters
India's textile and apparel exports outshine pre-Covid numbers
-
Apparel industry is aware that without sustainable supply chains, the fashion sector will become less viable and sustainability is now counted as one of the major pillars of export business, industry body AEPC said on Thursday.
Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) Chairman Narendra Goenka said India offers to the world a complete value chain solution from farm to fashion giving it a competitive edge towards efficient implementation and monitoring of sustainability.
"The Indian apparel industry is very well aware of the alarming fact that without sustainable supply chains, the fashion industry will become less and less viable. Sustainability is now counted as one of the major pillars of apparel export business and a growth tool," he said in a webinar held on Wednesday.
Speaking at the event, Shubhra, Trade Advisor, Ministry of Textiles said that initiatives like PM-MITRA, under which seven mega textile parks will be set up across the country, would help in promoting sustainable growth of the sector and make the industry future ready.
India has recently launched Project SURE - Sustainable Resolution - a firm commitment from the industry to move towards fashion that contributes to a clean environment.
Indian brands have pledged to source/ utilize a substantial portion of their total consumption using sustainable raw materials and processes by 2025.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU